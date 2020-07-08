Home

CLAPHAM Sheila Marguerite Loving Aunt to Margaret and Godmother to Catherine and Claire, died in hospital on Monday 22nd June 2020,
aged 95 years.
Sheila was laid to rest at
St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Handsworth, where a Requiem Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated at a later date.
Requiescat in Pace.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Sheila's memory for
The Purple Butterfly Appeal R.D.G.H may be sent c/o
Jeremy Neal Independent Funeral Service, 471 Badsley Moor Lane, Rotherham S65 2QS.
Published in The Star on July 8, 2020
