Hartley (née Dronfield)
Sheila Mary On January 19th
peacefully at home.
Most dearly loved wife of Ernest, loved and loving mum of Neil and Caroline, Chris and Helen, a much loved granny of Louisa, Isobel, Jacob and Ella.
Memorial Service at St Saviours Church, Mortomley Lane, High Green on Thursday 20th February at 2:30pm followed by committal at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations for the church may be given on the day.
Published in The Star on Feb. 13, 2020