Jarvis Sheila
(née Cawthorne) Passed away peacefully at Northern General Hospital Palliative Care Unit on the 17th February 2020, aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of the late Keith, devoted mother to Alan and Paul, loving mother-in-law of Michelle and Sarah. Also much loved nan to her grandchildren Ross and Leigh. Loving sister, sister-in-law, auntie, friend and neighbour to many lovely people.
A funeral service will take place at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on 2nd March 2020 at 2pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be left at the service for The Northern General Palliative Care Unit and Stroke Association.
Published in The Star on Feb. 25, 2020