NADIN Sheila
nee Gregory Aged 84 years,
passed away peacefully on Wednesday 19th August 2020.
Beloved Wife of Don, devoted Mum, Mum-in-law and Nan Nan.
She will be sadly missed by all of her family. The Funeral Service will take place on Monday 7th September 2020 at City Road Crematorium at 1.45pm.
Family Flowers only, donations if desired to the Parkinson's Disease Society which can be made either via the family or online. Due to current circumstances i.e. COVID-19
numbers are limited but anyone wishing to pay their respects/ condolences may attend and
stand outside. Any enquiries c/o
Philip Gray, G.E. Foers & Co, 24, Station Road, Treeton, Rotherham, S60 5PN.
Published in The Star on Aug. 27, 2020