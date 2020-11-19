|
PLAISTER (née Pearson)
Sheila Aged 85 of Ecclesfield.
Passed away peacefully on the 6th November 2020.
Beloved wife of Sam, loving sister,
sister-in-law, aunt and cousin.
Funeral service at
Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel
on 26th November at 2.30pm.
No flowers, but donations to
Bluebell Wood Childrens Hospice may be sent to John Fairest.
Though her smile is gone forever
and her hand we cannot touch,
still we have so many memories
of the one we loved so much.
Her memory is our keepsake
with which we'll never part.
God has her is His keeping,
we have her in our hearts.
Peace after much suffering,
bravely borne.
Love you forever, Sam.
Published in The Star on Nov. 19, 2020