Thompson (née Beddall)
Sheila Margaret Aged 81. Slipped away peacefully on Thursday 30th April 2020 at home, surrounded by her four children.
The beloved wife of the late
Harry Thompson, adored Mother to Joe, Marcus, James and Katy.
A loving and devoted Grandma to Amy, Jessica, Georgia, Francesca, Ellie and Gabriella and Great Grandma to Joseph, Beau, Luis and Kohan.
Her close bond with her adoring sisters Janet and Josie and brother-in-law
Stamatis, living in the USA and the special memories with sister-in-law Anne and brother-in-law Kenneth
will be forever cherished.
A much loved mother in-law to Jim with whom she shared a special friendship and also Ian and Jane and who touched the lives of all her extended family
including Josh, Hannah and Lauren.
Forever in our hearts and now reunited with Harry, the love of her life.
Service to be held at City Road, Wednesday 20th May at 12:15 p.m.
If wished, any donations to go to Compassion In World Farming or
The Donkey Sanctuary.
Published in The Star on May 13, 2020