Ward Sheila Emily It is with great sadness that the family of Miss Sheila Emily Ward announces her passing after a brief illness on August 11th 2020 at the age of 84.
Sheila passed away peacefully at the Macmillan Palliative Care Unit and will be lovingly remembered by her brother Derek (88), her cousin Marguerite, three nieces Lindsey, Suzanne
and Janine and her
great nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at
City Road Cemetery at 12:15 on
Friday 28th August.
Family flowers only, please make any charitable donations to the
Sheffield Macmillan Unit for Palliative Care at the Northern General Hospital.
Published in The Star on Aug. 21, 2020