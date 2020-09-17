Home

Shirley Clayton

Shirley Clayton Notice
CLAYTON (nee Arliss)
SHIRLEY Shirley passed away peacefully
on Sunday 4th September,
aged 83 years, at
Chatsworth Grange Nursing Home,
previously of Morland Road after her courageous battle with Alzheimer's.
Much loved Mum to Trevor and Sharon.
Mother in Law to Mike and Christine. Devoted Nan to Charlotte, Matthew,
Thomas and Rebecca and
a very proud Great Grandma
to Harry and Millie.

Service at Hutcliffe Wood
Crematorium on Tuesday
22nd September at 3.30pm.

Family flowers only please but,
if wished, donations payable to
"Alzheimer's Society" may be sent to
John Heath and Sons,
Hollinsend Funeral Home,
354, Mansfield Road,
Sheffield. S12 2AS
Published in The Star on Sept. 17, 2020
