PARKES (née Jessop)
Shirley Passed away on
8th December 2019, aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ron,
loving mum of David and Janine,
dear mother-in-law of Kerry and Paul.
A much loved Grandma of
Annie and Beatie.
Service at City Road Crematorium
on Friday 3rd January at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations payable to Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity for the Purple Butterfly Appeal may be left at the service or sent to W Simpson & Son, 103 Fitzwalter Road S2 2SP.
Published in The Star on Dec. 27, 2019
