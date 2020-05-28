|
SANDERS (nee Needham)
Shirley Former Dinner Lady at
Intake School.
Passed away peacefully, on
May 21st 2020, aged 81 years.
Much loved Mum of Allison and Jonathon, dear Mother-in-Law of Deb, loving Nannan of Aaron and Katie, Kirsty, Jordan, Dane, Tiffany and Megan and Mama of Teagan, Tae'jah,
S'varnah and Harley.
Private service and
cremation to take place.
There will be a 'Celebration of Life' memorial service at Mosborough Methodist Church to be announced
at a later date.
Donations in memory of Shirley, made payable to 'St. Luke's Hospice' may be sent to W. J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors, 166 Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, S12 2AQ. Tel: (0114) 239 0632
Will be sadly missed.
Published in The Star on May 28, 2020