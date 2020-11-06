|
Gore Simon Christopher
'Gorey' 30/6/62 to 9/10/20
'A Blade coming home'
Someone who lived his life well, and will be forever loved and missed by many.
Fabulous in his life roles as husband, step father, son, brother, uncle, sportsman and especially
as an amazing friend.
Funeral, Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, Monday 9th November at 3:30pm, leaving from Lees Hall Golf Club
at 3pm, via Dore.
Family flowers only, donations to HANCUK, a charity for Head and
Neck Cancers.
Published in The Star on Nov. 6, 2020