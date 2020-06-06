|
|
|
HARPER (née White)
Stella Of Oughtibridge, beloved wife of Mike, mum of Gillian and sister to Joan. Passed away
peacefully on Thursday 21st May 2020 aged 90 at the Macmillan Palliative Care Unit, Northern General Hospital, Sheffield.
Remember me in lifetime
Don't dwell upon my death
For in your hearts I'll linger
And in your minds I'll stay
If you think one happy thought
About me every day.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service to be held at
Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel at 1.00pm on Wednesday 10th June.
Family flowers only, donations to the Macmillan Palliative Care Unit, Northern General Hospital.
Published in The Star on June 6, 2020