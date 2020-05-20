Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Newbold
276 Newbold Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 7AJ
01246 211 041
Funeral
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Chesterfield Crematorium
Steven Shirtcliffe Notice
Shirtcliffe Steven Of Chesterfield, formerly
of Sheffield has peacefully passed away at his home address, aged 60 years.
Steven leaves his partner Karen,
father Raymond, step mum Betty,
step brother Mark, step sister Gill,
step sons Simon and Brett,
step daughter Katie and 2 grandchildren. He is now reunited
with his mum Winifred (deceased).
The funeral will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium,
Thursday 28th May.
Funeral Directors; The Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield. (01246 211041).
Published in The Star on May 20, 2020
