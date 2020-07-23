Home

Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
12:45
Chesterfield Crematorium
Susan Wright Notice
WRIGHT Susan Elizabeth
Nee Pillinger
Passed away peacefully at home on 16th July 2020, aged 68 years, after a long, brave battle
with leukaemia.

Much loved Wife of Alan,
cherished Mum of Nichola and Daniel, inspirational Nan to Brooklyn, much loved Sister of John and a great
friend and confidant to many.

Funeral cortege will leave Susan's residence proceeding onto Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.15pm prior to the service at 12.50pm on Friday 31st July 2020. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be made in memory of Susan to The Antony Nolan Trust, for which a box will be provided at the service.

C/O W N Allcock Funeral Services,
7 Station Road, Eckington,
S21 4FW Tel: 01246 433328
Published in The Star on July 23, 2020
