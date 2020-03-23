|
|
|
LAWSON (née Crookes)
Sylvia May Passed away peacefully in
Balmoral Care Home on
March 10th, 2020, aged 77 years.
Beloved Wife of Gordon.
Much Loved Mum of Richard,
Louise and Angela.
Loving Mother in law and Nannan.
The Funeral Service to take place at St.James Church, Woodhouse, on Thursday March 26th at 11.00am
followed by Interment at
Woodhouse Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Sylvia for Balmoral Care Home may be given at the service or sent to
H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on Mar. 23, 2020