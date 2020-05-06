|
Wright Sylvia 85, passed away peacefully
at Richmond Heights
Nursing Home on Wednesday
22nd April, after a short
battle with cancer.
She was a very much loved Wife, Mum, Gran, Auntie, Great Grannie and friend, and will be sorely missed by the
whole family and her wide
circle of incredible friends.
Her funeral will be held at
City Road Crematorium, Sheffield on
Tuesday 19th May at 1.45pm. Sadly, only 5 mourners are allowed and these will be taken up by the immediate family. Any flowers should be sent to her home address and any kind donations should go to St Lukes Hospice.
Published in The Star on May 6, 2020