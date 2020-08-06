Home

HARPHAM Terence John Of Hillsborough, Sheffield
Sadly passed away peacefully in the Northern General Hospital on Tuesday 28th July.
He battled a 3 year illness after
heart surgery in 2017.
A deeply loved husband of Claire and
father to Peter, step father to Hollie
A dear son in law, brother in law,
much loved friend to Sue and the
late Terry Leaper and uncle to
Selina and Elizabeth.
Loved and respected by many
friends, colleagues and associates.
Due to the Covid requirements a small service will be held at the Grenoside Crematorium on Friday 7th August
at 3pm. Donations welcome to
the British Heart Foundation in
memory of Terry.
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/terryharpham
Published in The Star on Aug. 6, 2020
