Helliwell Terence Passed away peacefully
on November 13th.
Beloved husband to Jennifer, dearest twin to Dennis, loving dad to Lisa and Fiona and much loved grandfather to Thomas, Jack, Jacob
and Oliver. He will be missed by
all the family and his friends,
including his fur baby Penny.
We take comfort in knowing he's sitting with a large glass of red wine,
watching the football, with his beloved
Schnauzer Kizzie on his knee.
Donations can be made to
Sheffield Children's Hospital.
Published in The Star on Nov. 18, 2020
