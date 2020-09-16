Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd
56 Snape Hill Lane
Dronfield, Derbyshire S18 2GL
01246 494068
Resources
More Obituaries for Terence Roper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence Roper

Notice Condolences

Terence Roper Notice
Roper Terence Passed away peacefully on
3rd September at home, aged 81 years. Beloved husband of Wendy, a much loved dad of Catherine & Mark and loving grandad of Nicola, Danielle & Isobel. A funeral service will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Monday 21st September at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, but donations for Macmillan Cancer Support and Ashgate Hospice Care can be given on the day or sent to
Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd,
56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield S18 2GL.
Published in The Star on Sept. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -