Roper Terence Passed away peacefully on
3rd September at home, aged 81 years. Beloved husband of Wendy, a much loved dad of Catherine & Mark and loving grandad of Nicola, Danielle & Isobel. A funeral service will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Monday 21st September at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, but donations for Macmillan Cancer Support and Ashgate Hospice Care can be given on the day or sent to
Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd,
56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield S18 2GL.
Published in The Star on Sept. 16, 2020