|
|
|
SMITH Terence Arthur 18 November 1938
- 29 January 2020
Died at home on
Wednesday, 29th January.
Terry leaves behind his beloved wife, Dot, 3 children Matthew, Craig and Justine and grandchildren Susie, Rachael, Ashleigh and Jake.
The funeral is to be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, Sheffield on Thursday 13th February at 10.30am.
The family have requested no flowers, but any donations should be given to either charities - St Luke's Hospice
or Mesothelioma UK.
In Loving Memory.
Published in The Star on Feb. 7, 2020