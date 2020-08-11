Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peace Funerals (South Sheffield)
Gleadless Mount
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S12 2LN
0114 253 0505
Resources
More Obituaries for Terence Webster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence Webster

Notice Condolences

Terence Webster Notice
Webster Terence After a short illness, passed away peacefully on 22nd July, aged 81 years.
Much loved husband of Norma, cherished father of Colette & Simon and Katrina & Dave, grandfather to Ella, Jake, Jack and Libby and great gramps to Arlo.
Funeral will be held at City Road Crematorium on Tuesday 18th August at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please and donations gratefully accepted for Seven Hills Nursing Home on the day or c/o Peace Funerals, Gleadless Mount, Sheffield S12 2LN.
Published in The Star on Aug. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -