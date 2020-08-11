|
|
|
Webster Terence After a short illness, passed away peacefully on 22nd July, aged 81 years.
Much loved husband of Norma, cherished father of Colette & Simon and Katrina & Dave, grandfather to Ella, Jake, Jack and Libby and great gramps to Arlo.
Funeral will be held at City Road Crematorium on Tuesday 18th August at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please and donations gratefully accepted for Seven Hills Nursing Home on the day or c/o Peace Funerals, Gleadless Mount, Sheffield S12 2LN.
Published in The Star on Aug. 11, 2020