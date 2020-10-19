|
|
|
Norman Terry Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 10th October 2020, aged 75 years.
Loving husband of Susan,
much loved dad of Andrew and Karl, dear father in law to Lynne and Joanna and a devoted grandad to Daniel,
Ben and Thomas.
Funeral service to take place at Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel on Monday 26th October at 2.30.pm. Donations to Cancer Research UK may be given on the day or sent to
Eric Eyre Funeral Service, High Green, Sheffield, S35 3HR.
Published in The Star on Oct. 19, 2020