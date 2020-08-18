Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Clarke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Clarke

Notice Condolences

Thomas Clarke Notice
CLARKE Thomas (Tom) Passed away peacefully in hospital on August 13th, 2020,
aged 75 years.
Beloved Husband of Irene,
Dear Step Dad of Janet,
Ann, Stephen and Susan.
Loving Father in law, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
A Private Service and Cremation to take place at Rotherham Crematorium on Wednesday August 26th.
No Flowers by request please.
Donations in memory of Tom
made payable for The British Heart Foundation may be sent to H. Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on Aug. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -