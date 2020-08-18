|
|
|
CLARKE Thomas (Tom) Passed away peacefully in hospital on August 13th, 2020,
aged 75 years.
Beloved Husband of Irene,
Dear Step Dad of Janet,
Ann, Stephen and Susan.
Loving Father in law, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
A Private Service and Cremation to take place at Rotherham Crematorium on Wednesday August 26th.
No Flowers by request please.
Donations in memory of Tom
made payable for The British Heart Foundation may be sent to H. Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on Aug. 18, 2020