|
|
|
FIELDS Thomas Albert Tommy, of Aston,
sadly passed away on 2nd January 2020, aged 72 years, after a long, bravely fought battle with cancer.
He was a much loved husband,
dad and grandad who
will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 22nd January 2020
at Rotherham Crematorium 2pm.
The family request no flowers please but would appreciate donations to Rotherham Hospice for which
a box will be provided at the service.
c/o Barry Pritchard Funeral Service, 88-90 Worksop Road, Swallownest, Sheffield, S26 4WH. Tel 0114 2875852.
Published in The Star on Jan. 9, 2020