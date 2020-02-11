Home

Thomas Motley

Thomas Motley Notice
MOTLEY Thomas Passed away on
28th January 2020, aged 94 years.
Beloved husband of the late Connie, much loved dad of David, Andrew and the late Peter, a dear brother of George and Edward and a loving grandfather of Paul, Laura, Samantha, Tom,
Ben and Jack.

Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 18th February at 12.30pm.
You are welcome to join the family, after the service, at The Castle Inn, Bradway.

Family flowers only please, donations payable to The Alzheimer's Society may be left at the service or sent to
W Simpson & Son, 103 Fitzwalter Road,
S2 2SP
Published in The Star on Feb. 11, 2020
