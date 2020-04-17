|
|
|
Williams Thomas
(Tom) Former managing director of T&C Williams (Builders) Ltd.
Passed away
2nd April 2020, aged 87 years.
Much loved husband of Ivy,
father of Dawn, Jill and Gail,
faher-in-law and grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Due to current circumstances the funeral will be limited to close family,
however should anyone wish to attend, this is permitted from outside the crematorium where there will be a loud speaker.
Funeral service will take place at Rotherham Crematorium,
Ridgeway Rotherham, S65 3NN on 23rd April 2020 at 4.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Tom if desired to benefit Blind Veterans UK via the
Funeral Director.
F Butcher & Son
34 Lordens Hill, Dinnington, S25 2QE
Tel: 01909 562365
Published in The Star on Apr. 17, 2020