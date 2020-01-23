|
SANDERS Timothy John
(Tim) Suddenly on 3 January, aged 85. Beloved husband of Janet.
Much loved husband of the late Pamela Valerie. Adored dad of Kim & Steve and father-in-law of Richard & Andrea. Proud grandad of Jake, Rhiannon, Greg & Natasha. Step dad of David & Mark. Life long member of Croft House Theatre Company & STOS Theatre Company. Member of Hesley Wood Scout Head Quarters.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel, on Monday 3 February
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if wished, made payable to 'Croft House Theatre Company' or 'STOS Theatre Company' may be sent to John Heath & Sons Ecclesfield Funeral Home, 206 High Greave,
S5 9GQ.
A Gentleman walked this way.
Published in The Star on Jan. 23, 2020