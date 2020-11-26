|
Ludlam Tina Died at home Saturday
14 November surrounded
by her family.
The resultant wake paid fitting tribute
to her Irish heritage.
She was 74 when cancer took her relatively quickly, leaving behind husband David, three loving daughters Heather, Karren, and Hayley, four lovely grandchildren, and a host of family and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral 1 pm, Friday 4 December at Hutcliffe Wood where numbers are limited to those notified.
Please, no flowers.
Tina was a long standing member of Abbeydale Inner Wheel Club, whose chosen charity this year is
Childrens' Air Ambulance.
Donations welcome through - Just Giving (https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tinaludlam).
Published in The Star on Nov. 26, 2020