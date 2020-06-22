|
|
|
Crownshaw Tom On Sunday 14th June 2020, Tom Crownshaw
of Standish Gardens lost
his long fight for life.
Loving Husband to Enid,
Dad to Darren and Anita,
Grandad to Catherine, Mathew, Jade and Megan and Great Grandad to Connor, Ava, Travis, Esme.
I've lost my soul companion,
a life linked with my own and
every day I miss you more
as I walk through life alone.
Love you forever Tom, my heart is broken into a million pieces.
Your devoted wife Enid.
You are the best dad in the world.
Can't imagine life without you.
All my love and more,
Darren.
We never thought of losing you
and maybe that's what's wrong,
you always seem a part of us
that would go on and on.
Wherever I go, whatever I do,
in my heart I think of you
Forever loving daughter Anita.
To my brother Tom who left
me some beautiful memories.
Love from sister Margaret and family.
Rest in peace.
Published in The Star on June 22, 2020