Michael Fogg Funeral Director
27A Woodhouse Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S12 2AY
0114 265300
Notice

Toni Fields Notice
Fields Toni (nee Kay) Passed away peacefully on September 19th, 2020 at NGH Sheffield, aged 59 years.

Adored wife of Albert. Beloved mum of Nicola, mother-in-law of John, and nannan to Jake and Luke. Daughter of Tony and the late Marina. Sister of Ricky, Russell and Jamie. Sister-in-law to Kath, Sue and Kath. Loving auntie to Gavin, Ashley, Peter, Adam, Natasha, and Matthew. Niece of Joyce and June, cousin of Jonathan, Russell and Suzy.

A lively, lovely, loving woman has left this life too soon. We who loved her will remember her. Always.

Funeral service at 2pm on October 8th in the North Chapel at Grenoside Crematorium, Sheffield.

Enquiries and tributes to funeral director Michael Fogg, Telephone 0114 2653000.

Family flowers only.
Donations to Saffron Sheffield.
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Toni-Kay59
Published in The Star on Oct. 6, 2020
