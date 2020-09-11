|
|
|
BEAL Valerie Peacefully in the Moorend Nursing Home on the 5 th September
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the Late Ray, loving sister to the Late Albert and sister in law to Audrey. A dearly loved Auntie, Cousin, Godmother and a treasured loving friend.
Funeral Service at Tapton Hill Congregational Church on
Monday 21 st September at 10:30am
followed by the committal at City
Road Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but if wished, donations made payable to Western Park Cancer Charity may be sent to Tomlinson & Windley,
271 Western Road, S10 1LE
or made online at www.tomlinsonwindley.co.uk
Published in The Star on Sept. 11, 2020