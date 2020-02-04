|
|
|
Grantham Valerie (Val) Aged 71. Passed away on
Friday 24th January 2020.
Now in eternal peace following a brain injury
sustained September 2015.
Love always to our Mum & Nannan xx
From Rosie, Mark & Children.
Stephen, Rebecca & Children.
Funeral on Thursday 6th February at
Sheffield City Road Crematorium at 15:15. Flowers from immediate family only. Donations to RSPCA Sheffield branch; via G Mirfin & Son, Beighton.
All who knew Val are welcome, we ask that attendees please wear very little
Black, but wear something colourful.
Published in The Star on Feb. 4, 2020