Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Grantham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Grantham

Notice Condolences

Valerie Grantham Notice
Grantham Valerie (Val) Aged 71. Passed away on
Friday 24th January 2020.
Now in eternal peace following a brain injury
sustained September 2015.
Love always to our Mum & Nannan xx
From Rosie, Mark & Children.
Stephen, Rebecca & Children.

Funeral on Thursday 6th February at
Sheffield City Road Crematorium at 15:15. Flowers from immediate family only. Donations to RSPCA Sheffield branch; via G Mirfin & Son, Beighton.
All who knew Val are welcome, we ask that attendees please wear very little
Black, but wear something colourful.
Published in The Star on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -