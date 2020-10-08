|
Parkin (née Yates)
Valerie Passed away at home after a short illness, aged 81 years.
Beloved mum to Caroline and Barry. Much loved nan and great nan.
Service at City Road Crematorium on Tuesday 13th October at 1:45pm.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeral Services, Suffolk Road.
Oh Mam!!
What are we going to do
now you are gone?
Why did you have to leave us?
You were our life, our world,
our mam, our pal.
We can't imagine life without you
and our hearts are broken in two.
We love you so so much Mam and
in our memories you'll be kept near.
We see the moon shining and the stars are glistening too, but there's just one special star and that special star is you.
But now you're back in the loving arms of your mam and dad where you can walk in heaven's garden together.
Love you so so much Mam,
night night, God bless.
Loving daughter Caroline and heartbroken son Barry xxx
To my nan
The one I loved so much.
In my heart you're always here and in my memories you'll be kept near.
Miss you Nan.
Love you.
Night, God bless.
Grandsons, Daniel, Anthony,
Great-grandchildren, Connor, Courtney, Oakley xxx
Love you Mummy.
Thank you for rescuing me.
Woof Woof
Luna x
Published in The Star on Oct. 8, 2020