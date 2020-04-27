|
|
|
BROWN (née Tew)
Vera Passed away peacefully on
17th April 2020, in Knowle Hill Residential Care Home, aged 99 years.
Loving Wife of the late Sam,
adored Mum of Chris, dear
Mother-in-law of the late Tom,
loving Grandmother of John and James, special Great-Gran of Charlotte, Thomas, Alexandra, Jack, Sam and Emilia, Great-Great-Gran of Charlie and a much loved Sister of the late Harry, Agnes and Mary and
Sister-in-law of the late Edith
Private Family Cremation Service.
Donations may be sent direct to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.
Enquiries to W Simpson & Son.
Tel: 0114 2723928.
Published in The Star on Apr. 27, 2020