NEWSOME (née Pickering)
Vera Passed away peacefully at home on 28th May 2020, aged 84 years.
Very much loved Wife of Bob, wonderful Mum of Sue, Andrew and Gail, fabulous Mother-in-law to Martin, Karen and Paul, cherished Grandma to Tom, Lauren, Abi, Tris and Bex and a very dear friend to many.
A private cremation will take place at the North Chapel, Grenoside Crematorium at 10:00am on Friday 12th June 2020.
Donations to Clifford House/St. Luke's Hospice. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date for Vera's family and friends to attend.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still,
In our hearts you hold a place,
No one else will ever fill.
A very special woman
to everyone she met.
Much love x x x x
Published in The Star on June 5, 2020