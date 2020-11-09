|
|
|
POWELL Victor Passed away peacefully at home, on November 1st 2020,
aged 73 years. Beloved husband of Margaret, loving father of Richard, much loved brother of Tony,
dear brother-in-law of Pauline and friend to many. Private service is to be held at City Road Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, made payable to 'Sheffield Hospitals Charity' or
'St. Luke's Hospice' may be sent c/o:
W. J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors, 166 Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, S12 2AQ.
Published in The Star on Nov. 9, 2020