|
|
|
Ratcliffe (née Stacey)
Violet Aged 91, passed away peacefully
on 25th July 2020.
Beloved Wife of the late 'Ron'
and much loved Mum of Graham, Melvyn, Martyn and Elaine.
Also a very dear Mum in Law, Gran,
Great Gran, Aunty and Friend.
Due to social distancing requirements a private service will be held at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 12th August at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu to St Luke's Hospice may be sent c/o G & M Lunt Ltd,
1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield S8 0GB
Published in The Star on Aug. 3, 2020