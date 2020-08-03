Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Ratcliffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Ratcliffe

Notice Condolences

Violet Ratcliffe Notice
Ratcliffe (née Stacey)
Violet Aged 91, passed away peacefully
on 25th July 2020.
Beloved Wife of the late 'Ron'
and much loved Mum of Graham, Melvyn, Martyn and Elaine.
Also a very dear Mum in Law, Gran,
Great Gran, Aunty and Friend.
Due to social distancing requirements a private service will be held at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 12th August at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu to St Luke's Hospice may be sent c/o G & M Lunt Ltd,
1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield S8 0GB
Published in The Star on Aug. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -