Violet Worrall

Violet Worrall Notice
WORRALL Violet Of Clowne, formerly of Sheffield passed away peacefully in her own home on 6th March, aged 95 years.
Much loved wife of the late Gordon, loving mum of Sandra and Linda, Grandma and Great Grandma.
Service to take place on
Thursday 26th March at
Chesterfield Crematorium at 1:50pm.
Family flowers only please, donations can be made to Bluebell Wood Hospice.
Enquiries to Porters Funeral Service, Brookfield House, Station Road, Clowne. Tel (01246) 570862
Published in The Star on Mar. 20, 2020
