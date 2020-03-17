Home

T Howcroft @ sons Ltd
Duckett Street
Skipton, North Yorkshire BD23 2EJ
01756 792173
Walter Burke Notice
Burke Reverend Father Walter Anthony
(More fondly known as
Father Tony) Passed away peacefully, at Thornton Hill Care Home, Thornton-In-Craven,
aged 87, on 9th March 2020.
Dearly loved and treasured brother to Norah, Cousin to Mary and Maureen,
Uncle to Bridget, Bernard, Sarah and Helen. He'll be missed by the
extended family, fellow Clergymen, friends and former parishioners.
A Requiem Mass will take place at
The Annunciation R.C. Church,
Chesterfield on Friday 27th March
at 7pm. Family flowers only please,
but donations will be gratefully received for Alzheimer's Society
and Cancer Research UK.
These can be left at The Annunciation or c/o Howcrofts Funeral Services, Duckett Street, Skipton, BD23 2EJ.
May the Lord Have Mercy on His Soul.
Published in The Star on Mar. 17, 2020
