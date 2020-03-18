|
|
|
Burke Reverend Father Walter Anthony
(More fondly known as
Father Tony) Passed away peacefully, at Thornton Hill Care Home, Thornton-In-Craven,
aged 87, on 9th March 2020.
Dearly loved and treasured brother to Norah, Cousin to Mary and Maureen,
Uncle to Bridget, Bernard, Sarah and Helen. He'll be missed by the
extended family, fellow Clergymen, friends & former parishioners.
Due to current travel restrictions a family funeral will take place at this time, with plans for a Memorial service at a later date when restrictions
have been lifted.
Family flowers only please, but donations will be gratefully received for the Alzheimer's Society and Cancer Research UK. These can be left c/o
Howcrofts Funeral Services, Duckett Street, Skipton BD23 2EJ.
May the Lord Have Mercy on His Soul.
Published in The Star on Mar. 18, 2020