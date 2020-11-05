|
|
|
LEACH Walter Ernest Passed away peacefully on Thursday 9th October 2020. Aged 93.
Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Allen), much loved dad of Alan, daughter-in-law Enid, dear grandad of Simon, brother of Dot and the late Florrie, uncle of Michelle, Garry
and David.
Funeral to take place at Rotherham Crematorium on Friday 6th November at 3.30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Rotherham Hospice may be sent c/o
G.E. Foers & Co
24 Station Rd, Treeton, Rotherham
S60 5PN. Or direct to the charity themselves.
Always in our thoughts and hearts.
Published in The Star on Nov. 5, 2020