Dodd Wendy Aged 85 years.
Peacefully on 10th March, at home.
Former School Teacher at Lydgate Infant School for over 30 years.
Beloved wife of the late Roger, much loved mother of Nicholas and Ruth, very dear grandmother of Matthew and dearly loved sister of Molly.
A service will be held at
Grenoside Crematorium
(South Chapel) on Tuesday 31st March at 2.30pm.
In the circumstances,
please don't feel obliged to attend.
Please contact Jason Heath,
John Heath and Sons (0114) 272 2222.
If you would like an order of service or wish to give a donations to
Multiple Sclerosis.
Published in The Star on Mar. 19, 2020