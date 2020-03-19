Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Dodd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Dodd

Notice Condolences

Wendy Dodd Notice
Dodd Wendy Aged 85 years.
Peacefully on 10th March, at home.
Former School Teacher at Lydgate Infant School for over 30 years.
Beloved wife of the late Roger, much loved mother of Nicholas and Ruth, very dear grandmother of Matthew and dearly loved sister of Molly.
A service will be held at
Grenoside Crematorium
(South Chapel) on Tuesday 31st March at 2.30pm.
In the circumstances,
please don't feel obliged to attend.
Please contact Jason Heath,
John Heath and Sons (0114) 272 2222.
If you would like an order of service or wish to give a donations to
Multiple Sclerosis.
Published in The Star on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -