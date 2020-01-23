|
|
|
BLAGDEN Wilfred Reunited with his
beloved wife, Norma.
Wilf died peacefully, with his family
at his side, on Thursday 2nd January,
aged 95.
Loving father and father in law to
Shan and John and special
grandad to Christopher.
Thanks to all the staff at
Grange Crescent Residential Home for their constant care and support.
Thanks also to the NGH team who supported the family
with the utmost care and dignity.
Funeral service to be held at 10am on Friday January 31st at
St. Columba's Church,
Crosspool, S10 5PL.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired, to the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to Coop Funeral Care,
649 - 651 Ecclesall Road, S11 8PT.
Tel. 0114 2670351
Published in The Star on Jan. 23, 2020