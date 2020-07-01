|
Ronksley Wilfred The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Wilfred Ronksley, better known as Ron.
It is with heartache that Ron passed away on Thursday 18th June at
the Royal Hallamshire Hospital,
aged 81 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Betty,
the love of his life and much loved Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad.
Although Ron's family now bare this deep loss each day, it comes with comfort and consolation, in a
time of great sadness that
Betty and Ron are now reunited.
Ron unfortunately fell victim to Dementia and Parkinson's and although this brought many challenges and distress, Ron embraced these terrible diseases with a smile on his face and humour at the forefront.
Always finding joy in the
smallest of things and light in
the darkest moments.
Ron will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.
Due to the current restrictions regarding the Coronavirus pandemic,
a private family service will take place on Wednesday 8th July at
Grenoside Crematorium at 11.00am.
Family flowers only, however donations in Ron's memory to Cancer Research are very much appreciated.
All enquires to T W Birks and Son,
100 Manchester Road, Deepcar,
S36 2RE. 0114 2885555
Published in The Star on July 1, 2020