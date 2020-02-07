|
ARMSTRONG William David (Bill) Aged 83 years.
Passed away peacefully at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital on Friday 17th January 2020.
Much loved husband of the late
Jean Armstrong, father of Gail
and Ewan and grandpa of
Will, Grace and Milly.
Well respected retired GP and
fondly remembered by his patients.
Memorial service to be held at
St Andrew's United Reformed Church, Hanover Way at 1.30pm
on Monday 17th February 2020,
following private cremation.
No flowers please, donations to
the British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Star on Feb. 7, 2020