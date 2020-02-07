Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Armstrong

Notice Condolences

William Armstrong Notice
ARMSTRONG William David (Bill) Aged 83 years.
Passed away peacefully at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital on Friday 17th January 2020.
Much loved husband of the late
Jean Armstrong, father of Gail
and Ewan and grandpa of
Will, Grace and Milly.
Well respected retired GP and
fondly remembered by his patients.
Memorial service to be held at
St Andrew's United Reformed Church, Hanover Way at 1.30pm
on Monday 17th February 2020,
following private cremation.
No flowers please, donations to
the British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Star on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -