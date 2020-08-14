|
|
|
Crampton William (Bill) Passed away on the 1st August 2020 Aged 87. A loving and devoted Husband to Doreen, a loved and loyal Dad to Richard & Father-in-Law to Mandy.
A much loved and admired Grandad
to Max, Victoria, Oliver and Florence.
A brother to Roy & Brian. A true gentleman who will never be forgotten. Private Cremation. Family flowers only please, donations if wished made payable to "Dementia UK" may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or made online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Aug. 14, 2020