Edwards William (Bill) Passed away peacefully in his sleep on 29th October 2020,
aged 89 years.
Loving husband of Doreen,
much loved dad of Amanda and Dean, adored grandpa of Ella and Lee and a dear father in law to Steve and Carol.
Funeral service to take place at Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel on Monday 23rd November at 1.30 pm.
No flowers by request donations
in lieu for The Blind Veterans and
The Royal British Legion may be
given on the day or sent to
Eric Eyre Funeral Service,
Mortomley Lane, Sheffield, S35 3HR.
Published in The Star on Nov. 16, 2020
