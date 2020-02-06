|
|
|
FERGUSON William (Billy) Passed away January 23rd in the Northern General Hospital.
Devoted Daddy of Lilly-Rose and
Eva-Grace, much loved brother of John and Elaine, uncle to Lucy, Rosie and Laura and friend to many.
Funeral service on Wednesday February 19th at 2.00pm at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made to
Arthritis Action or Sheffield Retired Greyhounds and can be sent to
G & M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane, S8 0GB.
Billy has touched many hearts and will always be remembered.
Published in The Star on Feb. 6, 2020