FRETWELL William Stanley (Stan) Passed away peacefully at his home on May 29th 2020, aged 92 years,
Beloved Husband of the late Ellen, much loved Dad of Ian, Pat, Julie
and Jayne, dear Father in Law of
Mark and Wendy, loving Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Private service and cremation to take place on Thursday June 11th.
Donations in memory of Stan, made payable for St John The Baptist Church Wales, may be sent to
H Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on June 6, 2020