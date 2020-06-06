Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Fretwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Fretwell

Notice Condolences

William Fretwell Notice
FRETWELL William Stanley (Stan) Passed away peacefully at his home on May 29th 2020, aged 92 years,
Beloved Husband of the late Ellen, much loved Dad of Ian, Pat, Julie
and Jayne, dear Father in Law of
Mark and Wendy, loving Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Private service and cremation to take place on Thursday June 11th.
Donations in memory of Stan, made payable for St John The Baptist Church Wales, may be sent to
H Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -