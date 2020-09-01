|
POINTER William (Bill) Passed away peacefully in hospital on 18th August 2020, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Irene,
a dearly loved brother-in-law and uncle and a much loved cousin of Bob.
Funeral service at City Road Crematorium on Tuesday,
8th September at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Since you've gone first and I remain,
To walk the road alone,
I live in memory's garden, dear,
With happy days we've known,
Since you've gone first and I remain,
One thing I'd have you do,
Walk slowly down the path of death,
For soon I'll follow you,
I want to know each step you take,
That I may know the same,
For some day, down that lonely road,
You'll hear me call your name.
Love from your loving wife Irene.
What would I give to clasp his hand,
His happy face to see,
To hear his voice and see his smile,
That meant so much to me.
Love from cousin Bob.
Loving and kind in all his ways,
Upright and kind to the end of his days,
Sincere and kind in heart and mind,
Beautiful memories he left behind.
Love from Pam, Ann, Martin, Kevin, Chris, Mandy, Donna and Families.
Published in The Star on Sept. 1, 2020